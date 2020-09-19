BMC Files Affidavit, Says Kangana 'Suppressed True Facts'

The BMC has challenged Kangana Ranaut's affidavit seeking Rs 2 crores in damage. Quint Entertainment Actor Kangana Ranaut. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Celebrities The BMC has challenged Kangana Ranaut's affidavit seeking Rs 2 crores in damage.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed an affidavit in response to Kangana Ranaut's petition challenging the demolition of her Mumbai office and damage claim of Rs 2 crore from BMC, reported news agency ANI.

In its affidavit, the BMC has stated that "The plaintiff approached the court with unclean hands & has suppressed true facts & isn't liable for any relief."

On 8 September the BMC had served Kangana a "stop work" notice, listing out all the "unauthorised alterations" in her office Manikarnika Films. The actor was given 24 hours to reply. On 9 September, the civic body had started the process of demolition when the Bombay High Court put a stay on it.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association had come out in support of Kangana Ranaut, condemning the demolition of "illegal alterations" in her house by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Many social media users also condemned the incident.

On 14 September, Kangana Ranaut left Mumbai.