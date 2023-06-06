Bipasha Basu Reveals Daughter Devi’s Pet Name with an Adorable Video; Watch Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bipasha Basu Reveals Daughter Devi’s Pet Name with an Adorable Video; Watch Here

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter Devi on 12 November 2022.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi has finally gotten her pet name. Taking to Instagram on 6 June, Bipasha shared her daughter's daak naam with her fans in an adorable video.

She captioned her post, "Devi’r daak naam (pet name) is Mishti. Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam."

The video featured a bunch of adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo. Here, have a look at Bipasha's post:

Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi on 12 November 2022. The couple got married in April 2016, as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for the film industry, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.

