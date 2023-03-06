New Bing Chatbot Impersonates Taylor Swift, Elon Musk & Others
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bing Chat 'Celebrity' mode allows users to instruct the AI chatbot to impersonate celebrities. The feature essentially allows the chatbot to answer questions and talk like famous personalities it has been asked to imitate, as per a report by Bleeping Computer.
In celebrity mode, Bing can answer questions about a famous personality’s life, career and more. And it will do so while imitating their personality and style.
However, the feature is hidden, it is not on by default, so in order to activate it the user needs to ask the chatbot about it. It briefly explains how the feature works before the chatbot activates it.
The chatbot refuses to imitate politicians or controversial figures. The bot states that it is against its rules to impersonate influential politicians, activists, or state heads.
On the other hand, the report also highlights that Bing Chat sometimes bypasses restrictions depending on how the user instructs it and then goes on to imitate figures like Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
The feature also impersonates famous characters such as Harry Potter, Batman, Superman, Sherlock Holmes and more.
