Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Salman Khan Congratulates Katrina Kaif on Her Wedding

Salman Khan congratulated Katrina Kaif on her wedding during the Bigg Boss 15 finale episode. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot at a resort in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on 9 December.
Salman, the reality show's host, took the viewers by surprise by suddenly turning towards the camera and saying, "Katrina, shaadi mubarak ho (Congratulations on your wedding).”
Salman said this right after former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik danced to 'Chikni Chameli'. The song from the 2012 movie Agneepath features Katrina.
On Bigg Boss 15 finale, Shehnaaz Gill, while talking about Vicky and Katrina's wedding, told Salman, "Sir aap khush raho bass. Sorry, main zyada toh nahi bol rahi (You just be happy please. Sorry, did I say more than required)?"
She quickly added, "But single zyaada achhe lagte ho (You are better off being single).” That's when Salman said that his relationship status is no longer single: "Haan, jab ho jayunga toh zyada achha lagunga. (I'll be better when I turn single). A surprised Shehnaaz then asked Salman if he's ‘committed’.
