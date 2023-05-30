'Bid to Destroy History': Netaji's Kin Slams Randeep Hooda's Biopic on Savarkar

Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew slams Randeep Hooda's claims that his upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar inspired Bose.
Randeep Hooda's upcoming biographical drama, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, has been courting controversy since the release of its teaser. Now, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew has called out the film for claiming that freedom fighters like Subhas Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, and Bhagat Singh were inspired by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
Earlier on 29 May, Hooda shared the teaser of his upcoming film on Twitter and wrote, "The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose. Who was #VeerSavarkar? Watch his true story unfold!"
In response to Hooda's and the teaser's claims, Bose told IEBangla, "Netaji and Savarkar’s ideologies were polar opposite. This (the film) is an attempt to distort history. It will pass on the wrong facts to today’s generation. How did the censor board allow this? This is causing serious harm (to India’s history) by disseminating wrong information."
"I don’t know from where did the makers get this version of the history. Both Bhagat Singh and Khudiram Bose were left leaders, but Savarkar was a rightist. Netaji might have met Savarkar once, but that doesn’t prove his support towards Savarkar’s ideology," he added.
Bose also revealed that Netaji's unfinished biography 'The Indian Struggle' clearly mentions that "nothing can be expected from Mr Savarkar and Md. Ali Jinnah. Nothing can be expected from Hindu Mahasabha or Muslim League."
"After reading that, how can I even claim that Netaji was friends with Savarkar," Bose told IEBangla.
The film is slated for its release in September.
