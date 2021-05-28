'Arrest Randeep Hooda' Trends after His Sexist & Casteist 'Joke'
A video recently went viral wherein Randeep Hooda can be seen making a sexist and casteist 'joke' about Mayawati
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently received flak on social media for an old video that went viral wherein he can be seen making sexist and casteist comments about politician and four-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, When the video resurfaced on social media, netizens called him out for his privilege and the consequences of his "joke". Since then, #ArrestRandeepHooda has started trending on Twitter.
The user who shared the video had written in their tweet, "if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed."
"Get him arrested right away. or at least make him apologize. You can't get away with such things every time. If you feel the slightest of shame on what you have said then you should already have come out with an unconditional apology. @RandeepHooda," a user tweeted.
Another referred to Randeep's joke and wrote, "…shows how easily 1 can make fun of dalit man/women anywhere. society is being formed one way for dalits and it will continue to do so. Atrocities doesn't help at all."
There has been no statement from Randeep Hooda.
Earlier in May, #ArrestMunmunDutta was trending after the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor used a casteist slur in a video. Since then two cases have been registered against the actor under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
