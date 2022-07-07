Bhopal Police Issues Look Out Notice Against 'Kaali' Director Leena Manimekalai

The Bhopal Police on Thursday, 7 July, issued a look out notice against ‘Kaali’ director Leena Manimekalai following instructions from state Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra.

An application of the notice was also sent to the central government.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Cyber Intelligence and Cyber Crime Police wrote to Twitter and stated that the contents of tweets by Manimekalai were unlawful under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code .