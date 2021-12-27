ADVERTISEMENT

2021 in Cartoons, Toxic Nationalism Edition: A Recap of 12 Months of Bigotry

"Whether it's January or December, we have bigotry highlights from 2021 to remember!"

Aroop Mishra
Updated
NEON
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's our 'Year in Cartoons', Toxic Nationalism Edition.</p></div>
i

Twelve months of 2021 = Twelve months of bigotry.

Here's our 'Year in Cartoons', Toxic Nationalism Edition.

2021 in Cartoons, Toxic Nationalism Edition: A Recap of 12 Months of Bigotry
ADVERTISEMENT
2021 in Cartoons, Toxic Nationalism Edition: A Recap of 12 Months of Bigotry
2021 in Cartoons, Toxic Nationalism Edition: A Recap of 12 Months of Bigotry
2021 in Cartoons, Toxic Nationalism Edition: A Recap of 12 Months of Bigotry
2021 in Cartoons, Toxic Nationalism Edition: A Recap of 12 Months of Bigotry
ADVERTISEMENT
2021 in Cartoons, Toxic Nationalism Edition: A Recap of 12 Months of Bigotry
2021 in Cartoons, Toxic Nationalism Edition: A Recap of 12 Months of Bigotry
2021 in Cartoons, Toxic Nationalism Edition: A Recap of 12 Months of Bigotry
2021 in Cartoons, Toxic Nationalism Edition: A Recap of 12 Months of Bigotry
ADVERTISEMENT

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT