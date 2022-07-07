Dakshineswar Kali Temple ‘Strongly Condemns’ Leena Manimekalai’s ‘Kaali’ Poster

Leena Manimekalai’s poster features a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking and it led to outrage on social media and accusations of hurting religious sentiments. Two separate FIRs have also been filed against the director in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

After the Indian High Commission in Ottawa had ‘urged’ that all provocative material related to Kaali be withdrawn, the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto had issued an apology.

The statement said that the museum deeply regretted that Kaali had "inadvertently caused offence to members of the Hindu and other faith communities."