Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Motion Poster: Kartik Aaryan’s New Spooky Avatar

Aaryan can be seen on top of a monument with ravens circling him as spooky, sinister music plays in the background. Aaryan shared the motion poster on social media and wrote, “25th March 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at a theatre near you!”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Govind Namdev. The 2007 flick starred Akshay, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead and was directed by Priyadarshan.

Kartik Aaryan also stars in Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani and will also appear in Freddy. In Dhamaka, Aaryan plays the role of a retired news anchor who must face the cameras again after he gets a life-changing call.

Talking about Freddy, Kartik Aaryan had said, “As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures."