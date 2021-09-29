Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Motion Poster: Kartik Aaryan’s New Spooky Avatar

Kartik Aaryan's new look in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan shared the motion poster for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a standalone sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The motion poster reveals Kartik Aaryan’s new look, dressed in all black. While previous promotional material featured Katrik Aaryan in an orange attire, this new look is quite the change.
Aaryan can be seen on top of a monument with ravens circling him as spooky, sinister music plays in the background. Aaryan shared the motion poster on social media and wrote, “25th March 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at a theatre near you!”
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Govind Namdev. The 2007 flick starred Akshay, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead and was directed by Priyadarshan.
Kartik Aaryan also stars in Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani and will also appear in Freddy. In Dhamaka, Aaryan plays the role of a retired news anchor who must face the cameras again after he gets a life-changing call.
Talking about Freddy, Kartik Aaryan had said, “As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures."
