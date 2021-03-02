‘Dhamaka’ Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Plays a Journalist in the Film

Still from the ‘Dhamaka’ teaser.| (Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Netflix has released the teaser for Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka, which follows the story of a journalist who gets a phone call that changes his life. Following the success vs morals trope, Aaryan seems positively distressed as everyone waits for him to start the show he hosts to report on a bomb blast in Mumbai.
With Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Rumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan in key roles.
Talking about his Netflix debut, Aaryan said in a statement, “Dhamaka has been a very exciting & enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences & my fans all around the world on Netflix .”
Earlier this year, Aaryan shared his look on Instagram captioned, “ Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka”.
Director Ram Madhvani said he’s ‘thrilled’ that Kartik Aaryan wanted to do Dhamaka, “I have been wanting to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for some years now . And I’m thrilled he wanted to do Dhamaka. Every day Kartik gave his all to the 360 degree system with which I work. His full involvement, his passion, his precise calibration as an actor is something that I hugely respect. It would be great to collaborate with him again because he made my work better.”
Dhamaka is set to release this summer, though the date is yet to be confirmed.
