Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Tabu To the Sets of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’
Tabu had earlier refused to come on set due to the pandemic but the cast has now reunited
Kartik Aaryan took to social media to welcome actor Tabu to the sets of their upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with the caption, "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @muradkhetani.”
In the picture, leads Kartik and Kiara Advani, and director Anees Bazmee can be seen standing in front of Tabu inside her Bio-Bubble. Tabu had earlier refused to come on set due to the pandemic but the cast has now reunited.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
