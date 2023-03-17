Twitter Asks Why Rajkummar Rao's 'Bheed' Trailer Was Pulled Down From YouTube

Rajkummar Rao is one of the lead actors in the film Bheed.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Bheed has been made private on YouTube days after its release. Netizens took to the social media platform Twitter to question the reason behind the same. The trailer has been removed from T-Series' YouTube page.
Twitter users tweeted the link to the trailer shared by the film’s production house Benaras Media, saying that the video has been taken down.
Take a look here:
Furthermore, netizens also took to their Twitter accounts to talk about why the makers choose to make the trailer private.
One user said, "#BheedTrailer is no longer available on YouTube. Has it been pulled down? In a democracy, why are we so hell bent on silencing the freedom of expression of our artistes? It’s fair to disagree; not cool to stifle them."
While another wrote, "Was Bheed trailer made private due to political pressure?"
Here are some other reactions:
The trailer was praised by many for its realistic and gritty depiction of the Lockdown while others called it ‘agenda-driven.’ In short, the trailer of the film received a mixed reaction from the audience.
The film focuses on the first Lockdown after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and how it affected migrant workers. The trailer depicted how the migrant workers were being treated as they attempted to go back home. Rajkummar's character, it seems, tries to help them.
Bheed is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release on 24 March and stars Rajkummar Rao, Kritika Kamra, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)