Bheed Trailer: Rajkummar Rao's Film Is A Gritty Take On the Horrors of Lockdown

The trailer looks into the horrors that followed after the Lockdown was announced in the country. The social inequalities that were always present in the country became even more apparent during the Lockdown, as per the trailer.

The trailer depicts how the migrant workers were being treated as they attempted to go back home. Rajkummar's character tries to bring order to the injustices met upon the underprivileged and throw light on the glaring disparity present in the country. However, if he is successful or not remains to be seen.

The previous teaser that was released compared the 1947 Partition with the 2020 Lockdown through visuals. The visuals of the previous teaser held striking similarities to that of the Partition.

Bheed is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar and will hit the big screens on 24 March, the day when the lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India.

The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha.