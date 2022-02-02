Anubhav Sinha’s Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer ‘Anek’ Gets Release Date

Anubhav Sinha’s political thriller Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is now scheduled to release on 13 May. The film was earlier set to release in March but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

Khurrana shared a new poster with the caption, “It takes just ONE to make a difference. Time to unite as Ek! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! #Anek IN CINEMAS 13.05.2022.”