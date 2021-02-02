Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha Reunite for 'Anek'; Share Look
The actor had starred in Sinha's 2019 film 'Article 15'.
Ayushmann Khurrana has announced his second collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha. He shared the first look from their upcoming project Anek on Instagram. One of the pictures gives us a glimpse of his character, Joshua. He is seated in a jeep and sports a beard, partially shaved eyebrow and ruffled hair. Another picture has Anubhav and Ayushmann posing together with the latter holding the clapperboard.
Ayushmann caption his post saying, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here’s presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar.”
Anubhav also shared the same photos and wrote,"Ek look of supremely talented @ayushmannk as Joshua from our next collaboration, #ANEK #BhushanKumar”
While details are still under wraps, Anek will reportedly be filmed extensively across northeast India. Anubhav Sinha had previously directed Ayushmann in 2019 drama Article 15.
Besides Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana has Doctor G and Abhishek Kapoor-directorial Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in the pipeline.
