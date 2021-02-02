Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha Reunite for 'Anek'; Share Look

Ayushmann caption his post saying, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here’s presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar.”

Anubhav also shared the same photos and wrote,"Ek look of supremely talented @ayushmannk as Joshua from our next collaboration, #ANEK #BhushanKumar”

While details are still under wraps, Anek will reportedly be filmed extensively across northeast India. Anubhav Sinha had previously directed Ayushmann in 2019 drama Article 15.