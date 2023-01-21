AskSRK: Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Said To A Fan Asking For Pathaan's Review

Shah Rukh Khan drops a new picture sporting his Pathaan look.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Pathaan. Sidharth Anand's action film is all set to hit theatres on 25 January. On Saturday, 21 January, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to host an #AskSRK session with fans.
Shah Rukh was full of witty repartees and kept his Twitter followers engaged during the short question-and-answer session. He spoke about how he wouldn't review the film, considering that it is not his job.
During the session, a fan asked for a genuine review and SRK said, "We are creators not critics, different job portfolios…the joy of making films is paramount….nothing else"
A Twitter user was quick to talk about how he had booked his tickets for the film. Shah Rukh Khan said, "Well done thank u and lots of love #Pathaan."
One fan asked, "Sir kaisa lag raha aapko response dekh ke pathaan ka @iamsrk #AskSRK." He responded by saying "Feeling good that the hard work of so many people is being appreciated in our team…#Pathaan"
Here are some of his other responses.
One fan shared a selfie from outside of Mannat and asked why SRK didn't meet him to which the Bollywood actor said, "Feeling lazy want to chill in the bed yaar"
A fan asked him about his pizza topping preferences, he said, "do you like pineapple on pizza?" And Shah Rukh was quick to respond.
King Khan had a witty response to a fan who wanted to watch the film with his girlfriend. He said, "Film abhi dekh le….girlfriend banana ke liye poori zindagi baaki hai!!"
In one of the tweets, he wrote that he would come straight to the theatres to watch the film with his beloved fans. And he didn't have to promote it separately.
Meanwhile, Pathaan is breaking records in regard to its advance bookings. The film had already sold 1.17 lakh tickets across three national cinema chains before the advance bookings had commenced and now, the spy-thriller has sold 400,000 tickets in advance sales in just 36 hours.
