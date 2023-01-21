AskSRK: Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Said To A Fan Asking For Pathaan's Review

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Pathaan. Sidharth Anand's action film is all set to hit theatres on 25 January. On Saturday, 21 January, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to host an #AskSRK session with fans.

Shah Rukh was full of witty repartees and kept his Twitter followers engaged during the short question-and-answer session. He spoke about how he wouldn't review the film, considering that it is not his job.