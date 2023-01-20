'Pathaan' Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer off to a Grand Start
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan will hit theatres on 25 January.
Shah Rukh Khan‘s action-thriller Pathaan is off to a great start as advance booking opened on Thursday. The film has already sold 1.17 lakh tickets across three national cinema chains. However, advance bookings will begin properly from today, one week ahead of the film’s release in theatres.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the film is creating a frenzy at the box-office. He stated, "#Pathaan *advance booking* status at *national chains*… Update till Thursday, 11.30 pm… #PVR: 51,000 #INOX: 38,500 #Cinepolis: 27,500 Total tickets sold: 1,17,000 #BO Tsunami loading NOTE: Full-fledged advance booking will start tomorrow."
The spy-thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to release on 25 January 2023.
Pathaan will mark the official comeback of SRK on the silver screen after a gap of five years. The actor was last seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He is also working on projects called Dunki and Jawan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.