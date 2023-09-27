AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Shares 'Inside Info' From Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Dunki, took to X (formerly Twitter) to host a quick ask-me-anything session on 27 September.

The actor wrote, "Away shooting. Been told call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with u all if u are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything….oops ask anything!!! I mean."