Tiger 3 Teaser: Salman Khan Is on a Mission to Clear His Name in Action-Thriller

Salman Khan stars in Tiger 3.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Superstar Salman Khan is back to reprise his much-loved role as super-agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3. The film is all set to release in Diwali 2023 much to the excitement of his fans.
The makers released a video to set up the plot of the film which shows how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies to clear his name for his country and family.
Khan's character in the film gives a message to the nation that he is not a traitor and wholeheartedly a patriot.
Take a look at the video:
The video sets up the tone of the action thriller. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is all set to be a part of YRF's Spy Universe.
The YRF Spy Universe began with the highly successful Ek Tha Tiger back in 2012 followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). It was Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai’s major success that laid foundation for Hrithik Roshan's War and SRK's Pathaan.
The makers shared the teaser on legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's birth anniversary.
The film also stars Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.
