AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What He Disliked About 'Pathaan'

On Monday, 20 February Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter for an #AskSRK session. As Pathaan breaks all possible box office records and is on its way to possibly cross Rs 1000 crores, SRK urged his fans to ask some of their burning questions. He said, "So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours ( 15 mins)"

