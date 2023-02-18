Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy & Others At Smriti Irani's Daughter's Reception

Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor shared pictures from Shanelle Irani's wedding reception.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani married Arjun Bhalla in Rajasthan earlier this month. A grand reception was hosted in Mumbai which was attended by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, TV producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mouni Roy and Ronit Roy amongst others. The stars took to their social media account to share the pictures from the event.
Take a look here:
Ronit Roy took to Instagram to share photos from the reception.
Ekta Kapoor also took to Instagram to write, "When ur fav bahu is now a sassy saas."
Mouni Roy looked stunning in her traditional ensemble.
Shah Rukh Khan was also present during the event.
The reception was attended by members of the film and television fraternity.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)