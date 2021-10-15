Aryan Khan, Others Shifted to Jail's Barracks After Testing COVID Negative

Aryan Khan has been designated Undertrial N956 after being shifted to the barracks at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, where he has been kept since his arrest in the Mumbai Cruise case, as per a report by NDTV.

Aryan and the others arrested in the case have been shifted to a common cell after testing negative for COVID-19, the jail superintendent told the publication on Thursday, 14 October. "Aryan Khan and five others have been shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid reports came negative," Nitin Waychal, superintendent of Arthur Road Jail, had said.