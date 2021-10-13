'Ingredients of Conspiracy Clear': NCB Opposes Aryan Khan's Bail

Khan's plea states, "The prosecution is relying solely upon certain alleged WhatsApp chats to entangle him in the present proceedings, without the veracity or accuracy of the chats being established. In addition, there is nothing to suggest that these alleged chats have any connection whatsoever to the case that is presently being investigated".

Evidence of a Nexus: Narcotics Control Bureau Submit Bail Replies

In the bail reply, the NCB claims that their investigation revealed that Aryan Khan plays a role as far as ‘illicit procurement and distribution of contraband’ is concerned. The reply further alleged that Aryan used to procure contraband from Arbaaz Merchantt and sources connected to the latter.

The reply further states, “Aryan and Arbaaz have been associated in moving/close collaboration which is sufficient to make out offences, particularly section 29 (conspiracy),” adding that it “apparent” that accused Aachit Kumar and one Shivraj Harijan used to supply charas to them.

Aryan Khan's counsel has claimed that no drugs were found on Aryan Khan, but the NCB reply stated that the "quantum of recovery from an individual accused becomes inconsequential."

The NCB stated in the bail reply that ‘no accused can be considered in isolation’. The agency has maintained that they are investigating a larger network or ‘nexus’.