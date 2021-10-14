NCB vs Aryan Khan: 15 Arguments That Were Made at Khan's Bail Hearing

A special NDPS court, on Thursday, reserved its order on the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha till 20 October. Aryan will continue to stay in jail till at least the 20th.

Aryan Khan was arrested in the cruise ship raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). While Aryan's counsel has argued that no drugs were found in his possession, the NCB has argued against bail by claiming that need to investigate an alleged nexus. The NCB also claimed that Aryan is a 'regular consumer of contraband'.

Let's take a look at the arguments in court that took place on Wednesday and Thursday.