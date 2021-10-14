Aryan Khan to Stay in Jail as Court Reserves Order on Bail Plea Till 20 Oct

The Special NDPS Court, Mumbai, has reserved order on bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the cruise ship case for 20 October. Aryan Khan will stay in jail till at least the 20th.

After adjourning the bail hearing of Aryan Khan and others, a special NDPS court took up the matter on Thursday, 14 October. Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to an alleged drugs case.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the NCB opposed Aryan's bail plea arguing that the roles of all the accused are 'inextricably connected' and that ‘no accused can be considered in isolation’. The agency further maintained that they are investigating a larger network or 'nexus'.