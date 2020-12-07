Box Office Numbers are a Scam: Arshad Warsi

We’ve seen you deliver some brilliant roles and in different capacities. Like ‘Asur’ is one that people remember now and at the same time people have talked about Circuit for so long. Your role in ‘Golmaal’ is one that people rave about. But I want to ask you that over the years the definition of acting has sort of changed a little. It’s not about enunciating every word or acting out every word. Has that ever made you change the way you work now in front of the camera?

Arshad Warsi: No. See, I have a very simple theory and I kind of follow that. I always believe that acting is like special effects. If you can see special effects, it’s bad special effects and if you can see acting, it’s bad acting. So, I have always tried not to act. I have always tried to play the part the way it should be and take myself out of the equation completely and I think that’s the essence of acting and I don’t need to change that. And I think other people should imbibe it. Acting has changed because we are now seeing the world cinema so we know where the rest of the world is, so we have to come out of our little shell and start doing the right thing, so we are doing it. We are becoming a little more real. Actors have started doing more realistic things so the glamour somehow has moved from inside the cinema theatre to outside. Earlier it was different. All the glamour would be on the screen. You would see them dressed and doing the things, you know, and in real life, they would probably wear a lungi-kurta, sit in the house and chill, wear normal clothes and hang around. Today it’s different. Today we see real characters dressed up real grungy and outside the cinema theatres we are well-dressed and we are well-turned out. We are getting better at it and I think the directors are also demanding actors to be more realistic, more believable.