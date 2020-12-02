Why Bhumi Agreed To the Remake of Anushka Shetty's ‘Bhaagamathie’

Titled "Durgamati", the film also stars Karan Kapadia and Jisshu Sengupta. Deeksha Sharma Bhumi Pednekar features in the remake of Anushka Shetty-starrer 'Bhaagamathie'. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) Videos Titled "Durgamati", the film also stars Karan Kapadia and Jisshu Sengupta.

Bhmui Pednekar's Durgamati: The Myth is all set for its online premiere. The film is a remake of 2018 Telugu movie Bhaagamathie, which starred Anushka Shetty in the lead. The story follows two different timelines which are united by the theme of revenge. In one, Mahie Gill essays a cop trying to trap an activist, played by Arshad Warsi. To do so, she enlists a prisoner, played by Bhumi. The prisoner is taken to the Durgamati haveli, only to find that the place is shrouded in secrets. We also see Bhumi being possessed by Durgamati's spirit.

Talking about doing a remake, Bhumi says, "I am not up for doing remakes usually because the expectation is high and remake has to be done well otherwise we have seen remakes go horribly wrong."