'Durgamati' Trailer: Bhumi Caught in a Web of Revenge & Deceit

The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December.

Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Durgamati the Myth. | (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

The trailer of Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Durgamati The Myth is out and it looks spooky. There are two different timelines, with the theme of revenge uniting those. In one, Mahie Gill is shown essaying the role of a cop, trying to trap Arshad Warsi’s activist leader. For doing that she zeroes in on a prisoner, played by Bhumi. The prisoner is taken to the Durgamati haveli, only to find out that the place is shrouded in secrets. We also see Bhumi being possessed by Durgamati's spirit.

Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar are co-producing the film. Recently, Akshay also starred in a horror-comedy titled Laxmii.

The title of the film was changed from Durgavati to Durgamati The Myth. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia in prominent roles, and is written and directed by Ashok.

Durgamati is set to release on 11 December in Amazon Prime India.