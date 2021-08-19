Pics: Arjun Kapoor, Sonam, Rhea at Antara Marwah's Baby Shower

Days after Rhea Kapoor's wedding, the Kapoor siblings have reunited for another celebration. Arjun, Sonam, Anshula, Shanaya, Khushi and Rhea attended Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala Marwah's baby shower. In the photos that Anshula shared on Instagram, the brothers and sisters are seen rocking traditional outfits.

"#AntuMoh's godhbharai and the saga that was this “cousins” photo #FamJam", Anshula captioned the photos.