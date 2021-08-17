Pics: Sonam, Farah Khan, Arjun Have a Blast at Rhea Kapoor's Wedding Party

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married on Saturday, 14 August, in an intimate ceremony that took place at Anil Kapoor’s house. Following the wedding, the Kapoor siblings - Sonam, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya - and other family members and friends came together for the wedding reception on Monday night.

Rhea and Karan dressed casually for the party. Rhea was seen wearing a white kaftaan, while Karan chose a dark green floral shirt paired with white trousers.