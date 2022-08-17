Arjun Kapoor Opens Up on Boycott Trend: ‘We Made a Mistake by Being Silent'

Arjun Kapoor opens up on the boycott trend in Bollywood.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
From Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, certain films in Bollywod have been receiving heavy backlash prior to their release. Lately, boycott calls for Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva had also been trending on Twitter.
Actor Arjun Kapoor recently opened up on the same, in one of his recent interviews and said, "I think we made a mistake by being silent for so long."
In his interview with Bollywood Hungama, talking about the boycott trend in Bollywood, Arjun said, "Our decency was taken for our weakness. We always believe in 'let the work speak for itself', all this doesn’t matter. We tolerated a little too much. Now people are used to it.”
Talking about the trending hashtags of boycott calls on social media, the actor added, "We need to come together and do something very genuine about it because whatever is written, whatever hashtags are used, they are far away from the reality. Some agendas, they are turned into something big when in fact they don’t even exist."
The Ek Villain Returns actor also spoke about how the film industry is being affected by all this. Talking about the poor performances of some latest films that received backlash through this trend, Arjun added, "The industry is losing its shine. We have turned a blind eye and said let it be. We believed when the theatres reopen, films will do well and all will be well."
He further added, "The last two months have been detrimental to the film industry because a lot of films have not done well. Do I feel it is a narrative created? No. I feel some films have not been good enough. At the same time, the narrative does not help either. People who are creating the narrative get more ammunition when the film is not as good."
On the work front, Arjun will soon seen in filmmaker Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer, releasing on 10 October, and Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is slated for its release on 4 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)