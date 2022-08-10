‘If I’ve Hurt Anyone, I Regret It’: Aamir on Boycott ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Trend

Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been trending on Twitter for a while, especially since trolls have been calling for a “boycott”. In a press conference, Aamir reacted to the controversy surrounding his film and ANI quoted him as saying, “If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment.”
Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan had earlier reacted to claims that people were being “paid to troll Aamir”. On his Instagram story, he wrote, “I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir Sir. This is deeply upsetting to hear and it's outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free? #PayEveryTroll.”
The film is the Hindi remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya. It’s slated for release on 11 August.
The calls to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha gained traction on the internet after an old interview by Aamir resurfaced wherein he had talked about the ‘growing intolerance’ in India.
Aamir had earlier and had said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film.”
