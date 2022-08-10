‘If I’ve Hurt Anyone, I Regret It’: Aamir on Boycott ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Trend

The film is the Hindi remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It’s slated for release on 11 August.

The calls to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha gained traction on the internet after an old interview by Aamir resurfaced wherein he had talked about the ‘growing intolerance’ in India.