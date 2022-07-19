Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ranbir Kapoor Reacts to Rumours of Him and Alia Bhatt Expecting Twins

Ranbir Kapoor Reacts to Rumours of Him and Alia Bhatt Expecting Twins

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will star together for the first time in 'Brahmastra'.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

|

(Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.</p></div>

Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to the rumours of him and Alia Bhatt expecting twins. Alia had announced her pregnancy in June with a photo of the couple looking at an ultrasound result. In a recent interview, Ranbir had to state ‘two truths and a lie’ and one of his statements was, ‘I am having twins’.

Talking about the same, Pinkvilla quoted the actor as saying, “Don’t create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can’t reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie.”

During his interview with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor listed out two truths and a lie, “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work.”

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for his first theatrical release in four years since Sanju in 2018. The film, Shamshera, is directed by Karan Malhotra and stars Ranbir in a double role. The film follows Ranbir’s character as he fights an authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt) to free his trobe.

Ranbir also stars in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is his first film opposite Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April.

Also ReadRanbir Kapoor Says Rishi Kapoor ‘Was a Big Bully and Used To Test His Directors'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT