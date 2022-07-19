Ranbir Kapoor Reacts to Rumours of Him and Alia Bhatt Expecting Twins

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
(Courtesy: Instagram)
has reacted to the rumours of him and Alia Bhatt expecting twins. Alia had announced in June with a photo of the couple looking at an ultrasound result. In a recent interview, Ranbir had to state ‘two truths and a lie’ and one of his statements was, ‘’.
Talking about the same, Pinkvilla quoted the actor as saying, “Don’t create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can’t reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie.”
During his interview with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor listed out two truths and a lie, “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work.”
On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for his first theatrical release in four years since Sanju in 2018. The film, , is directed by Karan Malhotra and stars Ranbir in a double role. The film follows Ranbir’s character as he fights an authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt) to free his trobe.
Ranbir also stars in Brahmastra which is his first film opposite Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April.
