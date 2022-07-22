Anushka, Karan Johar & Other Celebs Send Wishes to President Droupadi Murmu

Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar congratulated Madam President Droupadi Murmu.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and Yami Gautam sent their good wishes to the newly elected Madam President Droupadi Murmu, celebrating her Presidential victory.
NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, won the Presidential elections on Thursday, 21 July and is all set to be the 15th President of India. She is also the second female President of India, after Smt Pratibha Patil.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Karan wrote, "A beacon of courage, resilience and inspiration - heartiest congratulations to Smt. #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as the Honourable President Of India."
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji’s journey of progress despite personal hardships can inspire people across all walks of life."
Vicky Donor actor Yami Gautam also congratulated Madam President. Taking to Twitter the actor wrote that it's a proud moment for the entire nation.
The Entertainment actor Tamannaah Bhatia also sent her wishes to new President, Droupadi Murmu. The actor said, "Empowered women, empower nation."
Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut also shared Instagram stories, congratulating Madam President.
Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar also extended her good wishes to Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the first tribal President.
