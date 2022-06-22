‘Anurag Kashyap Was My Therapist on the Sets of Sacred Games’: Kubbra Sait

Actor Kubbra Sait has added another feather to her cap - that of an author. Kubbra's first book, titled 'Open Book', is out and it is a collection of personal essays. The book follows the actor's early days in Bengaluru, her battle with bullying, sexual abuse and her journey towards attaining success in the Hindi film industry.

Speaking to The Quint about whether she is happy that her very first book is her story and not some fiction Kubbra said, "I am very proud of myself. There were so many incidents in my life that I had conveniently parked under the carpet. I didn't even realise I was holding so much within my heart. But then there was the pandemic which slowed me down, there was no other work coming, and my therapist was helping me process those feelings. That gave rise to the book".