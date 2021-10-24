Was ‘Broken’ After Shooting the Intimate Scene in Sacred Games: Kubbra Sait

She added that she was ‘weeping’ on the floor and that Nawazuddin asked her to step outside since his scenes had to be shot. “I stayed on the floor, weeping. I was just crying and crying and crying. Nawaz said, ‘I think aapko bahar jaana chahiye kyunki mera scene abhi bacha hai (I think you should go outside because my scene is still left),” Kubbra said.

Sacred Games was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. The show also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rajshri Deshpande and Jatin Sarna. The second season also had Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, and Amrita Subhash.

Kubbra Sait plays the role of Phara, a supporter of Jared Harris’ character Hari Seldon in the Apple TV+ show Foundation.