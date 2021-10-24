Was ‘Broken’ After Shooting the Intimate Scene in Sacred Games: Kubbra Sait
Kubbra Sait said that she was weeping after the scene and Nawazuddin asked her to leave the room.
Actor Kubbra Sait, famous for playing the role of a trans woman Kukoo in Anurag Kashyap’s Sacred Games, opened up about shooting an intimate scene with co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
In a recent interview with Mashable India, Kubbra revealed that they shot the scene seven times and she ‘genuinely broke’ at that point, “The seventh time, when I did it… I was broke."
She added, "I was genuinely broke at that point. I was highly emotional also. And he (Anurag) walked up to me and he said, ‘Thank you. I’ll see you outside?’ That’s when it hit me that the scene was over.”
She added that she was ‘weeping’ on the floor and that Nawazuddin asked her to step outside since his scenes had to be shot. “I stayed on the floor, weeping. I was just crying and crying and crying. Nawaz said, ‘I think aapko bahar jaana chahiye kyunki mera scene abhi bacha hai (I think you should go outside because my scene is still left),” Kubbra said.
Sacred Games was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. The show also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rajshri Deshpande and Jatin Sarna. The second season also had Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, and Amrita Subhash.
Kubbra Sait plays the role of Phara, a supporter of Jared Harris’ character Hari Seldon in the Apple TV+ show Foundation.
