Sushmita Sen Reveals She Suffered A Heart Attack, Shares Details

The 47-year-old actor shared her health update while also posting a picture with her father Subir Sen.

On the work front, she was last seen in the Emmy-nominated series Aarya. She will soon be seen in the third season of the show. The actor is best known for her roles in Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.