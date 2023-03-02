Sushmita Sen Reveals She Suffered A Heart Attack, Shares Details

Sushmita Sen Reveals She Suffered A Heart Attack
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram on Thursday, 2 March to share that she had suffered a heart attack a few days prior. She also went on to thank everyone for their "timely aid & constructive action". The actor also shared her health update regarding the same.
She took to social media to write, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir)"
She added, "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!"
Also going on to state, "This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!!"
The 47-year-old actor shared her health update while also posting a picture with her father Subir Sen.
On the work front, she was last seen in the Emmy-nominated series Aarya. She will soon be seen in the third season of the show. The actor is best known for her roles in Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.
