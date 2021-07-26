Here’s Why This Clip From Main Hoon Na’s End Credits Is Going Viral

Something similar has happened with Farah Khan's directorial debut, Main Hoon Na, 17 years after its release. Fans on Twitter have found a rather funny news clipping from the song's end credits. The song, 'Yeh Fizayein' runs towards the end after the villain, Suniel Shetty's character dies.

In the film, he plays the role of an anti-Islamic terrorist who dies after a face off with Shahrukh Khan. A dummy report is prepared to show in one of the shots of the sings to signify a happy ending.

The dummy report describes the situation in the first two lines and then continues, "I seriously don’t know why I am typing this because no one is going to be able to read this through the camera but I guess I have no choice. You see the thing is that the colours don’t seem to match so I basically have to type this whole thing out."

It also reads, "I am thinking of handing over this honourable job to my two hardworking colleagues, Vikram Gupta and Vaibhav Misra."