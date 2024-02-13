Director Anees Bazmee Opens Up on Akshay Kumar's Absence From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Akshay Kumar in a still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers are all set for the third installment of the franchise. The upcoming horror comedy will reportedly feature Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. However, Akshay Kumar, who led the first installment of the franchise, will not be part of the film.
In a recent interview with Zoom, director Anees Bazmee opened up about Akshay's absence from the third part of the horror comedy and said that he has been 'dying to work with the actor.'
"No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes," Anees said.
Speaking about Vidya's comeback in the franchise, he added, "Look, Vidya had agreed to do a 3-day role in my film Thank You. I remember calling her, and she taking no time to give her nod of consent. I don't know why, but I can never forget that gracious gesture. It all started from there, and here I am today, ready to go on the set."
According to the makers, the film is set to go on floors in March; however, an official date has not been confirmed yet.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2024.
