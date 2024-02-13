ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Vidya Balan Back to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Franchise

The popular horror-comedy franchise, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', is set to return with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.

Kartik Aaryan who features in the second instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa will now star alongside Vidya Balan who essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the first film. The Shehzada-actor took to social media to announce the news on 13 February.

Kartik wrote, "And its happening (fire emoticon) Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya (red heart emoticon). This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (sic).”

He used the compiled ‘Aami Je Tomar’ video, where parts from his film are edited with that from the first part of the franchise.

The film will be released this year in Diwali. 

The previous film from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe was one of the few successful films from Bollywood 2022.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Vidya Balan   Kartik Aaryan 

