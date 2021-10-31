Aly Goni Supports Shehnaaz Gill as She is Trolled For Tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Aly Goni has come out in support of Shehnaaz Gill, after she was trolled for her tribute video to late actor Sidharth Shukla. Trolls claimed that Shehnaaz was trying to use Sidharth's name in the music video.

Aly responded to a tweet that had screenshots of Shehnaaz's new song and a tweet from Jaan Kumar Sanu who had asked fans if they would like to listen to his tribute to the Bigg Boss 13 winner.