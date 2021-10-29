Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill Releases Tribute Video for Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill released a music video titled Tu Yaheen Hai as a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. The video featured snippets from their time on Bigg Boss 13. The song has been sung by Shehnaaz Gill and written by Punjabi composer and lyricist Raj Ranjodh.

Other than the video snippets, the video features Shehnaaz morose and upset. In a scene, she imagines Sidharth wiping her tears away as hears him call out her name 'Sana'.