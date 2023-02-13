Allu Arjun to Make His Bollywood Debut With Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’: Report

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Allu Arjun to Make His Bollywood Debut With Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’: Report

Allu Arjun has been offered a role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan,' as per reports.
Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

South cine star Allu Arjun is likely to make his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, as per a report by India Today. The action-packed entertainer, helmed by filmmaker Atlee, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Besides SRK, it also stars Priyamani, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

In continuation to the India Today report, the Pushpa actor has been offered a role in Jawan. However, it's not a full-fledged one but rather a cameo in the film.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's Pushpa had been a chartbuster at the box office. Besides, the actor is currently gearing up for Pushpa the Rule, its sequel. The second part of the franchise is expected to be bigger than the first.

Coming back to Jawan, it's an action thriller in which SRK will have a dual role. According to the film's synopsis, the film follows the story of a common man who is punished for a mistake he did not commit. It shows how the false event affects him and how he manages to fix things.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan will hit the silver screens on 2 June in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

