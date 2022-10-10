Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun Wins Best Actor For 'Pushpa: The Rise'
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' has won in seven other categories at the Filmfare Awards South 2022.
The filmfare Awards South 2022 was held at the International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru on 2 October. The event honoured films from the Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu industries. Filmmaker Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise bagged the majority of awards in the Telugu category, while Allu Arjun won the 'Best Actor' for the film.
Taking to social media the actor shared the news with his fans and wrote, "Pushpa clean sweep at Filmfare 2022. Best Actor, Best Director, Best Music Director, Best Cinematography, Best Male Singer, Best Female Singer and Best Film. Thank you all. Humbled."
Allu Arjun also shared some pictures from the event on his Instagram stories. The Pushpa actor looked charming in his black and golden attire. In some pictures, he is seen posing with the team of Pushpa for its big win at the event.
Sid Sriram took home the title of 'Best Male Singer for 'Srivalli', while Indravathi Chauhan won the award for the 'Best Female Singer'. Devi Sri Prasad, the song composer of the film, bagged the 'Best Music Album' award.
Besides Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rise also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The trio will be reprising their roles in the film's sequel, Pushpa 2. The shooting of the film is expected to go down the floors from 20-30 October.
