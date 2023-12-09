‘Has Joined the Classics’: Allu Arjun on Ranbir Kapoor’s Film ‘Animal'

“All the other artists & technicians showcased their finest best. Congratulations! And the director, the man Sandeep Reddy Vanga garu, Just mind blowing. You have exceeded all cinematic limitations. The intensity is unmatchable. You made us all proud once again. I can clearly see how your films are going to change the face of Indian cinema now and in the future! Animal has joined the classics of Indian cinema list,” Arjun added.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal hit theatres on 1 December and opened to mixed reviews with many criticising the film for its representation of masculinity and its misogynist messaging while appreciating the lead's performance. The film is performing well at the box office with its fans lauding it for its action sequences.