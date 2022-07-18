Allu Arjun on Working in Bollywood: ‘Hindi Is Out of My Comfort Zone But...’

Allu Arjun talks about working in Hindi films.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
South cine actor Allu Arjun, who was last seen in filmmaker Sukumar's 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, recently revealed his thoughts on working in a Bollywood film in his recent interview.
The actor told India Today, that although Hindi is out of his comfort zone, he wouldn't mind working in a Bollywood film. "Acting in Hindi is a little out of my comfort zone for now, but once there is a requirement, I’ll go all out."
Arjun said this in response to a question regarding actor Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' comment, in his interview.
The actor had also told PTI earlier this year, that he would want to work in a Bollywood film. “I have got an offer but nothing concrete or exciting. Hopefully soon (it will happen). It does take courage, you have to risk it (to work in another industry).”
Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in December 2021, was a big hit in the south film industry. The Hindi version of the film also performed well on the box office. Arjun's performance too, had garnered a lot of praise from several fans across north India.
