Allu Arjun on Working in Bollywood: ‘Hindi Is Out of My Comfort Zone But...’

South cine actor Allu Arjun, who was last seen in filmmaker Sukumar's 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, recently revealed his thoughts on working in a Bollywood film in his recent interview.

The actor told India Today, that although Hindi is out of his comfort zone, he wouldn't mind working in a Bollywood film. "Acting in Hindi is a little out of my comfort zone for now, but once there is a requirement, I’ll go all out."