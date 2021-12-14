'Pushpa' Actor Allu Arjun Issues Statement After Fans Get Injured at an Event
Allu Arjun took to social media to ensure fans that such incidents won't happen.
Actor Allu Arjun took to social media to release a statement after his fans were severely injured following the cancellation of a meet-and-greet event at the N-Convention Center in Madhapur, Hyderabad.
As per a report by Telangana Today, the incident took place when the event organisers, who reportedly got permission from cops to allow 200 people, let nearly 2,000 persons enter the venue. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the programme and a photo session were cancelled by the Telugu star which reportedly irked his fans.
Arjun, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rise, wrote on Instagram, "I got to know about the unfortunate incident of my fans getting injured at a fan meet event today. My team is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Henceforth, I will take a lot of care to ensure that such incidents don’t happen again. Your love and admiration is my biggest asset and I am never going to take them for granted".
The teaser for the song from Pushpa, 'Oo Antava', was released on Monday. ‘Oo Antava’ features Samantha Prabhu and Allu Arjun. The film also stars Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles. The multi-starrer will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
