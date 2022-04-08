Allu Arjun Birthday: Apart From 'Pushpa', Five Of His Must-Watch Films

Allu Arjun can no longer be identified as a Telugu actor. He has literally chiseled himself to become a celebrated pan-India star.

Irrespective of whether you are a die hard fan of Allu Arjun or someone who was introduced to the terrific performer through Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, you are in the right place.

Here is a list of 5 Allu Arjun films that you will enjoy apart from Pushpa.